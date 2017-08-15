Na goli se, na gaali se: Embrace Kashmir, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after concluding his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after concluding his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal

During his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the problems faced in Kashmir can be resolved if the nation comes together and embraces the people of that state. He added that bullets and abuses will not help the state make progress. He further said that his government is committed to restoring the image of the state to ‘heaven on earth’.

“Na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se (Kashmir’s problems can be solved only with embracing the people of Kashmir, not with bullets or abuses),” PM Modi said. Earlier in his speech, the PM had added that India will not be soft on terrorists or on terrorism.

Speaking on the menace of terrorism, the PM added India will not be soft on terrorists. “India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so,” he said.

In response to the Prime Minister’s statement on Kashmir, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “On this Independence Day, let us all hug a Kashmiri.”

On China and the standoff in Sikkim, he said the government’s priority is national security. “National security is our priority. We are capable of defending our country in all spheres.” He added India is capable of taking on any challenge, in any frontier, be it land, sea or cyber space.

In his address, PM Modi also spoke about demonetisation, saying he initiated the fight for the benefit of the poor people. “We are fighting corruption for the bright future of India and the well-being of our people,” he said. “Our fight against corruption and black money will go on further.

On the practice of triple talaq, he expressed admiration at the courage of women who have been suffering. “India is about peace, unity and goodwill. Casteism and communalism will not help us,” he said. For highlights from the PM’s speech, click here.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd