N K Sinha to hold additional charge of Tourism Secretary

Culture Secretary N K Sinha was Wednesday given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge to Sinha, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, with immediate effect, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The vacancy has come up after superannuation of Vinod Zutshi.

Watch What Else Is making News

G Latha Krishna Rao has been given additional charge of Secretary, Tribal Affairs. She is Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The post o f Tribal Affairs Secretary has been lying vacant after Anoop Kumar Srivastava was sent back to his cadre state Assam-Meghalaya last month.