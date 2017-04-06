N Chandrababu Naidu condemns protest of Sena MPs over flying ban on Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the “unruly behaviour” of Shiv Sena MPs, including Union Minister Ananth Geete, towards Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Lok Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha witnessed utter chaos as Shiv Sena members, including Geete, surrounded Raju after he refused to heed to their demand for revoking the flying ban on their colleague Ravindra Gaikwad. “It is unfortunate to witness some MPs’ unruly behaviour towards Aviation Minister @Ashok_Gajapathi. Strongly condemn such behaviour,” Chandrababu said in a tweet.

“Such incidents in the highest lawmaking body remain as a blot on democracy. The members should behave in a decent manner and uphold parliamentary traditions,” the CM later said in a statement. The leaders of the respective parties should act firmly and ensure that such high-handed incidents do not recur, the TDP chief said.

Raju is a TDP MP from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. State IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh also criticised the behaviour of the Shiv Sena members. “Strongly condemn the unparliamentary behaviour of several MPs towards Union Civil Aviation Minister @Ashok_Gajapathi,” Lokesh said in a tweet.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, the BJP members, including several Union ministers, watched in shock as their allies hit Raju’s bench in anger and did not let him leave. Soon thereafter several leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, tried to placate Geete and his

colleagues while Raju was ushered out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now