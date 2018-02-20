N. Chandrababu Naidu: Andhra doesn’t need anyone’s benevolence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state did not need anybody’s “benevolence’’, and the people’s efficiency and hard work will do the needful. “Provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the promises made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha have not been implemented. Our MPs have been fighting for justice to the state. We are not asking for anybody’s benevolence. Our efficiency and hard work will be our saviours,” Naidu said while addressing district collectors, IAS officers, secretaries, MLAs, MLCs and party MPs via teleconference. He asked them to set targets and strive to achieve them.

TDP and BJP leaders have been trading accusations over central assistance since the Union Budget was presented, with TDP saying Andhra was ignored. The TDP has called for another meeting of its leaders to discuss how to take the protest for more Central assistance forward. They will also discuss whether to continue with the NDA alliance. An all-party meeting will also be called by the TDP.

