Mysuru: Avian influenza forces zoo to be shut till Feb 2

The Mysuru Zoo will remain closed till February 2, after laboratory reports confirmed that the deaths of a few free-ranging and migratory birds since December 28, 2016 had been caused by the avian influenza (H5N8) virus.

The deaths of a spot-billed pelican and three greylag goose in the zoo ponds were reported on December 28. Two days later, another spot-billed pelican and a greylag goose died in the same pond.

Samples of the dead birds has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru, for further investigations. On January 3, the zoo authorities were informed by the National Institute of High Security and Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), through the Commissioner for Department of Animal Husbandry, that the birds died due to avian influenza.

The executive director of Mysuru Zoo, K Kamala, held a meeting with officials on Tuesday and decided to adopt strict bio-security measures to prevent the spread of H5N8.

“We decided to close the zoo from January 4 to February 2 in the interest of public health and the animals,” Kamala said.