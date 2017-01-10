Myanmar to fence border with India

Myanmar will build border demarcation fencing with India, the country’s Foreign Ministry said. Myanmar will build border demarcation fencing with India, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Myanmar will build border demarcation fencing with India, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The neighbouring country will construct the fence in its Naga self-administered zone, 10 metres from the demarcation border line, Xinhua news agency cited a statement as saying. The construction will not restrict the regular travel of both the peoples in accordance with their tradition and custom.

It is for regional authorities to effectively manage the border affairs, said the statement.