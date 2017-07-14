Myanmar is key pillar in India’s ‘Act East’ policy, says PM Modi

Sr. Gen. U Min Aung Hliang, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter) Sr. Gen. U Min Aung Hliang, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Describing Myanmar as a “key pillar” of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his firm commitment in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries in all areas. The Prime Minister made his comments when Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services Sr Gen. U Min Aung Hliang called on him, a PMO statement said.

According to PMO statement, Hliang briefed PM Modi about bilateral defence and security cooperation, while the latter appreciated the close cooperation between the armed forces of India and Myanmar.

PM said Myanmar is a key pillar of India’s “Act East” Policy, and expressed his firm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 14, 2017

During the meeting, Myanmar’s military chief condemned the recent terrorist attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims in Kashmir and expressed his sincere condolences for the victims, the statement said. The dastardly attack left seven dead and 19 others injured.

Similarly, PM Modi also conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of Myanmar armed forces personnel and their families in the tragic air crash of June 7.

With PTI inputs

