Myanmar Consul General Pyi Soe killed in road mishap in Jharkhand

The Consul General of Myanmar, Pyi Soe, died in an accident that took place on National Highway-2 under Nimiyaghat police station area of Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday. His wife, personal assistant and the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident. They have been referred to Medica Hospital in Ranchi, after being initially admitted to Meena General Hospital in nearby Dumri area.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed his grief saying he was sad to hear the news and directed officials to ensure that his wife and other co-passengers were given the best possible treatment. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul.

According to the police, Soe, who had been posted at the Consulate General of Myanmar at Kolkata, his wife, his personal assistant and driver Vipin Singh were going in a Toyota Innova vehicle towards Kolkata when the accident occurred in Nimiyaghat area on the four-lane highway (also known as the GT Road) around 11 am. All four were rushed to Meena General Hospital, where Soe was declared brought dead.

“Inquiries revealed that the family had travelled to Bodh Gaya from where they were returning to Kolkata. It appears that the vehicle veered towards the wrong lane in a bid to save a motorcycle rider and the truck coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle,” said a police officer. The truck has reportedly been seized.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Dumri) A K Sinha said that the injured were being referred to Medica Hospital for better treatment. Further probe is on.

