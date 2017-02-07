Myanmar border fencing stopped along Nagaland: CM T R Zeliang

Nagalnd Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File Photo)

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang Tuesday said that border fencing by Myanmar government at Pangsha in Tuensang district of the state has been stopped with the intervention of the central government.The External Affairs Ministry had taken up the issue with the Myanmar government that has agreed and already stopped the border fencing in the area, Zeliang told a press conference here.

He said though official communication has not yet been received, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval rang him up yesterday and informed him about this development.

Detailed discussion on border fencing between the two countries would be held later, the chief minister said. Naga organisations like the Naga Students Federation, recently appealed to the Prime Minister to stop the works on the border fencing between India and Myanmar, saying that the people there are peace loving and have been rendering much effort to maintain peace and tranquillity along the area.

The Nagas have a sizable population in Myanmar. Zeliang also revealed that a Naga summit of all the Naga people bordering Myanmar will be held soon.