Myanmar border fencing alarms India

Reports of fencing being carried along the India-Myanmar border has set alarm bells ringing among the security establishment in New Delhi and prompted the Union Home Ministry to order a survey of the frontier on the Indian side.

Officials said that locals had alerted authorities about the fencing and sought the ministry’s intervention in stopping the activity. The locals say the movement of their relatives and lives across the border will be restricted if the fencing is allowed.

Myanmar authorities have clarified that fences were being laid between border posts 145 and 146 for effective border management following Delhi’s inquires. They have pledged to abide by the agreements with India on building fences.

Intelligence agencies have cautioned the ministry that fencing may lead to armed conflicts. The ministry has begun measuring the border to ensure that the fences were not being constructed on the Indian side. “We cannot stop them from constructing fences on their side but due to local problems, we are conducting a survey along the border areas,” said an official.

The India-Myanmar border is about 1,624 km long. Tribes living along border areas can travel up to 16 km on either side without visa. The movement of militants operating in the northeast has remained unhindered due to porous borders. Officials said that they have managed to find safe havens across the border after carrying out attacks. Locals had earlier opposed attempts of the two countries to conduct a survey and construct fences along the border.

The Army had carried out a surgical strike inside Myanmar in 2015 after NSCN (K) killed 18 soldiers. Unlike the 2016 surgical strike on terror launchpads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the 2015 operation was not much publicized. Reports had claimed that at least 35 militants had been killed in the operation.