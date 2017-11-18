Myanmar Army to train with Indian Army in Meghalaya from Monday

File photo File photo

A group of 15 officers from the Myanmarese Army is arriving here on Sunday for a six-day bilateral military exercise with counterparts from the Indian Army at Umroi in Meghalaya, this being the first ever joint exercise of troops from the two neighbouring countries.

Informing this, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said the aim of this bilateral training event is to train the Myanmar delegation for participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations under the UN flag. “The joint exercise is the first of its kind military training exercise on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO) between India and Myanmar,” he said.

The bilateral exercise will be conducted at the Joint Training Node of the Indian Army at Umroi, about 30 km from Shillong, the Meghalaya capital. The Indian Army delegation would have 16 officers, Lt Col Newton said. “While the Indian Army has a rich experience of serving in UNPKO, the focus of this six-day joint exercise will be on training the Myanmar Army delegation on the various tactics, procedures, expertise and methodology required by the contingent of the member nations for serving in UNPKO,” he said.

Earlier this month the Joint Training Node of the Indian Army at Umroi had conducted a joint training exercise between Army officers of Bangladesh and India. While the aim of that joint exercise was to build and promote positive relations between the two armies, it also focused on enhancing interoperability between the two nations and enrich from each other’s experiences while carrying out counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

