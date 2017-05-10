My two land deal reports dumped, says Ashok Khemka

Pointing to no action being taken by the Haryana government, IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Thursday claimed that two of his reports on irregularities in land deals have been dumped. “I am saying repeatedly that my two reports February 12, 2015, and May 21, 2013 have been dumped,” said Khemka, when asked by reporters about action taken by the state government in the land deal issues.

In both reports, according to sources, Khemka had exposed the nexus between politicians and bureaucrats which had led to irregularities in the land deals. Khemka is the officer, who had cancelled mutation of the land deal between Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality and DLF in Shikohpur village of Gurgaon district in 2012 on the grounds that the officer, who had sanctioned the change of title in the revenue records in favour of DLF was not competent.

