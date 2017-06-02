‘My stand on note ban has been vindicated’: Mamata Banerjee

Stating that her apprehensions have been proven true, Mamata said “rampant job loss” has been reported from across the country with the agriculture and unorganised sectors being the worst hit. (File Photo) Stating that her apprehensions have been proven true, Mamata said “rampant job loss” has been reported from across the country with the agriculture and unorganised sectors being the worst hit. (File Photo)

WITH THE GDP in the January-March quarter growing at 6.1 per cent — the slowest pace in at least four quarters — Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her opposition to the Centre’s demonetisation move has been vindicated.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she asked, “What do the the people, who have pushed the country into such a crisis, have to say?”

Stating that her apprehensions have been proven true, Mamata said “rampant job loss” has been reported from across the country with the agriculture and unorganised sectors being the worst hit.

“Right at the time demonetisation was announced by the central government, I had voiced my concern that the country would have to face severe loss of jobs and drastic decline in productivity due to demonetisation. My apprehension is now proven to be true,” Mamata posted on Facebook.

“The Q4 GDP figure this fiscal has come down to 6.1%. The corresponding GDP figure in the previous fiscal was 7.9%. So, the decline is nearly 2 per cent point,” she added. “Rampant job loss has been reported across the country with the agriculture and unorganised sector in worst shape.What have the people, who pushed the country to this crisis, to say?” she wrote.

The CM was the first to oppose demonetisation after it was announced by the PM in November 8, last year. She had taken took to the streets in Bengal and Delhi, targeting the Centre. She also played a major role in organising Opposition parties against the move.

According to the data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday, GDP in the January-March quarter grew at 6.1 per cent as against a 7.0 per cent growth in October-December. For the 2016-17 financial year, however, the GDP growth rate was kept unchanged at 7.1 per cent.

