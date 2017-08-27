My situation is like that of L K Advani, says BJP leader Eknath Khadse

Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo) Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo)

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who resigned over corruption allegations last year, has said his situation is akin to that of party veteran L K Advani. Speaking at a function of the party’s local unit in his hometown Jalgaon on Saturday, where Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan was also present, Khadse said, “I think my position in the state BJP is similar to (that of) our national leader L K Advani. The seniors are supposed to be only in the role of guides while the new (leaders) get the opportunity to work.”

As he said this, his supporters shouted slogans and demanded that the district unit pass a resolution that Khadse be reinstated in the state cabinet.

Khadse asked them not to make such a demand.

“I have worked for the party for so many years and helped the party grow. Advani did the same thing at the national level. But what we see now is that (the norm is) the elders should guide while the new ones get the chance,” he said.

Mahajan, who also addressed the gathering, said, “Everybody wants Khadse to come back to the cabinet, but a case is going on in the court against him. Therefore we will have to wait for some time.”

Khadse, who was the senior most member of Devendra Fadnavis-led government, resigned last year after he was accused of purchasing a piece of land illegally in Bhosari near Pune, misusing his official position.

In the recently concluded monsoon session of state legislature Khadse had demanded that the government make a statement on the status of this land, but no statement has been made yet.

