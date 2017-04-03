My sister is not interested in politics, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo) Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)

Ending rumours about writer Gita Mehta being sent to Rajya Sabha by BJD from Odisha, her brother Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said she is not interested in politics. “My sister is not interested in any political positioning, not in the Rajya Sabha nor any other place,” Patnaik told reporters as the media was agog with the speculation that Mehta will be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

The rumour mill worked overtime when BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Bishnu Charan Das, elected barely nine months ago, resigned from the post after being made the deputy chairman of the state Planning Board and also convenor of the party’s Dalit Cell.

Patnaik chose to give the clarification on his elder sister’s stand, particularly after a group of senior leaders of the party welcomed her (Gita’s) entry into the politics.

Senior party MP from Bhubaneswar Prasanna Patasani described Mehta as “a great lady of wisdom”. “Odisha will immensely benefit from her knowledge if she goes to Rajya Sabha,” he said though two days ago BJD’s senior leader and spokesman S N Patro in a statement said the rumor on her joining politics is not true.

BJD spokesperson Pratap Kumar Jena and MLA Debashis Samantaray said “She (Mehta) is a learned lady and litterateur of an international repute. If she comes to Odisha, it will be a boon for all of us.”

The rumor on Mehta, who is approaching 80 years, got strength when BJD MP Baijayant Panda in a newspaper article indicated her entry into Odisha politics.

Without mentioning Mehta’s name, Panda in a message for the chief minister said “Your (Patnaik’s) father always stood against promoting family politics. We hope you (Naveen) would also uphold the same principle.”

Earlier too Patnaik had to give clarification in media on his health condition and there was a rumour that Patnaik would go abroad for treatment.

“I am fit and fine in regard to my health condition,” Patnaik had then said.

