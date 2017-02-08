My responsibility to end wrongdoings of Panneerselvam, says Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign as she comes out to address media at Poes garden in Chennai in the wee hours on Wednesday. PTI Photo AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign as she comes out to address media at Poes garden in Chennai in the wee hours on Wednesday. PTI Photo

AIADMK has been seeing high-voltage drama that began Tuesday night after the never-before rebel O Panneerselvam stood up against party general secretary VK Sasikala and claimed that he was forced to resign from his post of chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Taking the battle forward, Sasikala addressed the media Wednesday, casting Panneerselvam as a ‘traitor’ and said that traitors have never won and that they will be shown the right path. She also said it was her responsibility now to bring Panneerselvam’s ‘wrongdoings’ to a stop.

“History has shown us that traitors have never won. We will show the traitors the true path of Amma. It became my responsibility to put an end to the wrongdoings which Panneerselvam had done,” she said.

She further said that the party will not be divided as all AIADMK workers work for the welfare of the party. “A true AIADMK worker will not go against the welfare of the party, nobody can divide us,” Sasikala said.

“After Amma’s demise, the supporters asked me to take the responsibility. I couldn’t as I was very sad,” Sasikala said. “Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down.”

Alleging yet again that this rebellion had been motivated by the opposition, the general secretary said Panneerselvam has connived with the party that Amma fought against. She reiterated that the party will only follow Amma’s path.

“Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma’s path. I could sense the acts of CM who completely connived with the opposition. Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, she had said that Panneerselvam was acting at the behest of the DMK. “DMK is behind O Pannerselvam. In recent assembly session opposition leader and O Pannerselvam exchanged warmth, they were smiling at each other,” she said. She claimed that she did not force Panneerselvam to quit, describing the former’s allegation as incorrect. “No confusion or problem in our party, we are united like a family,” she said.

She also removed the caretaker chief minister from the post of the treasurer of AIADMK to which he responded by saying that no one could remove him from it as Amma herself had assigned the post to him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd