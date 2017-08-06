‘My real gift was NekChand himself’

Harsh Kumar with Nek Chand creations at his garden in his house in Sector 40, Chandigarh. (Kamleshwar Singh) Harsh Kumar with Nek Chand creations at his garden in his house in Sector 40, Chandigarh. (Kamleshwar Singh)

AT HARSH Kumar’s Sector 40 home, two works designed by Nek Chand find a special space and are a constant source of pride, appreciated by whoever visits the home” “It’s an honour and privilege to own these”,” smiles Kumar, adding how every time he looks at these works, he finds new meanings in the details and appreciates the vision and work of Nek Chand.”

“These works have been with us for more than two decades and yet there has been no change in the beauty and colours of the sculptures, which catch your attention immediately and then your eyes find new ways to appreciate the master’s touch and his dedication towards his art,” shares Kumar, who was gifted two ducks, made with different waste materials, in the early eighties.

Going back in time, Kumar says Nek Chand was more than a friend to him, he was family”. “I have known him since the days the Rock Garden was just another site in the making. I was then posted as the Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) at the Rock Garden and therefore, we used to work together and see how things at the Garden progressed. During that course of time, our bond strengthened and we shared so much time together, talking about different subjects. We all in our own way, need to promote the Rock Garden and make sure that whoever visits Chandigarh does not go back without seeing the beautiful creation of Nek Chand, his very own Rock Garden.”

Luckily for Kumar, even years after the Rock Garden project concluded, Nek Chand and his paths used to cross often”. “One such occasion was when we both were in London during the late nineties. I was there for my training and Nek Chand ji for work related to the Rock Garden. His art was being recognised there and his Foundation was also established in London. So then, in another part of the world, we ended up spending a lot of time there in each other’s company,” says Kumar.

Kumar reflects that he doesn’t recall any special occasion or event when Nek Chand gifted him the two work”s. “I was taken by surprise as he just one day presented the works to me. He was so kind and it made him really happy to make others around him happy. So, I guess it was just that. As priceless as these works are, my real gift was Nek Chand himself. My precious friend, unique and valuable in every way, he was a real gift to”me,” sums up Kumar.

