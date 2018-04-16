My govt committed to science and sports: Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani at an event in Rajkot, Sunday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya) CM Vijay Rupani at an event in Rajkot, Sunday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that his government was committed to promote science and sports by building science centres and sports complexes across the state and provide children opportunities to show their latent talent. Addressing a public meeting in the Vimalnagar area of Rajkot after laying foundation stone of the proposed regional science museum, Rupani said: “The Gujarat government has decided to provide facilities to people wherever they are living. By facilities, we do not mean merely provision of roads, drainage lines, drinking etc. But we want to build sport complexes, science and community science centres etc also, so that our children, our future generations, get opportunities to demonstrate their latent talent. A huge science city is taking shape in Ahmedabad. Simultaneously, science centres are also being developed in four regions (of the state). We are making attempts that through these science centres, future generation of Gujarat has scientists, astronomers etc and also make progress in zoology, biology etc as well. We also want that by using sports complexes, our children make a mark in sports also,” Rupani said.

The science museum will come up near Ishwariya garden at Madhapar village on the outskirts of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 67 crore. The CM also laid foundation stones of a multi-purpose sports complex and sports hostel, besides launching nine other projects during his day-long visit to the city. The CM told the gathering that his government wanted youth of the state to make their mark in the field of sports like Harmeet Desai of Surat who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games which concluded in Australia on Sunday.

The museum will be the first of its kind the state and will have galleries dedicated to glasses and ceramics of the world, life science, Nobel prizes, how machines work, robotics among other things. Dhananjay Dwivedi, secretary in the department of science and technology of the Gujarat government, said that the government had plans to develop similar museums in three other cities of the state. The proposed sports complex will come up near Nana Mava circle in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 5.10 crore, while the hostel will be built near Jam Tower on Jamnagar road at the cost of Rs 12 crore.

The department of science and technology of the state government also released science, technology and innovation policy of Gujarat in form of a book at the ceremony. Incidentally, a community science centre is already functional in Rajkot.

