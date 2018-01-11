My dept will send another notice to you on public toilets: Navjot Singh Sidhu to Mohali Mayor

Navjot Singh Sidhu at Fateh Burj (Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial) at Chappar Chiri village in Mohali on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Navjot Singh Sidhu at Fateh Burj (Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial) at Chappar Chiri village in Mohali on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday hit back at Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh, saying his department was preparing to send another show-cause notice to the latter to seek a clarification on the construction of public toilets which have been built at exorbitant prices. Sidhu also said that he did not care about the defamation cases and the department was waiting for Kulwant’s reply to his notice.

“Case chahe 35 kre, main parwah ni karda, par notice da jawaab deve, usde jawaab to baad main dekhanga k oh mayor rahega ya nahi, j corruption mere bete ne b kiti hove tan main uste be action lainda (Let him file 35 cases against me, I do not bother. Let him send us a reply to the notice. After his reply, I will see whether he continues as mayor or not. If my son had indulged in any corrupt practices, I would take action against him, too),” said Sidhu, while replying to a question regarding the recent development about the mayor.

While replying to a question about the goof-up of his department on sending the show-cause notice to Kulwant, Sidhu said his duty was not to issue press notes as the press note was issued by the public relations department. He added that his department had withdrawn the press note and sent the rectification as well as the copy of the show-cause notice to Kulwant later.

Speaking further on the controversy, Sidhu said soon he would send another show-cause notice to Kulwant on the construction of public toilets in the city. “We came to know that the toilets were constructed by spending Rs 42 lakh in Mohali while the same toilets were built at Rs 15 lakh in Chandigarh. We are initiating an inquiry and I ask Kulwant Singh to be ready to receive another notice,” said Sidhu.

Commenting on the controversy of the pruning machine, Sidhu said he had sent the file to the chief minister to take action against the officials, including then Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman.

Taking another potshot at Kulwant’s luxury car, Sidhu said, “Ki Bentley car which aun vale corrupt ni hunde (Who says people who drive Bentleys can’t be corrupt).” After receiving the notice, Kulwant had said that he himself drives a Bentley and so he did not need to indulge in corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has given a clean chit to former MC Commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta. He said Gupta did not clear the file on purchasing the pruning machine as he was not corrupt. “The officer seemed to be a star, who did not succumb to Kulwant’s pressure.”

Sidhu, who visited Baba Banda Singh Memorial at Chappar Chiri on Wednesday, announced Rs 12 lakh on behalf of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa for restoration of the approach road towards the memorial as well as Rs 12 lakh from his own discretionary quota for beautification work at the site.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App