My colour won’t be saffron: Kamal Haasan

A day after he said his political journey has begun, actor Kamal Haasan on Friday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After meeting Vijayan and his family members at the chief minister’s official residence, Haasan said, “For me, it was an educational tour. Left leaders are my heroes. I have been in films for the past 40 years. Everybody knows about my colour. Definitely, it would not be saffron,’’ he told reporters while replying to a question on his entry into politics.

“I would like to be amidst the issues, but I don’t want to lean to any side. People’s problems are more important than power,’’ he said. HaHe said he had discussed politics with Vijayan, but an entry into politics would happen only after meeting more political leaders.asan said this was not the first time he was meeting Vijayan and his family. “I have met them whenever I have come to Thiruvananthapuram. I should have come during Onam last year, but I could not come due to an accident,’’ he said.

About his meeting with Haasan, Vijayan wrote on Facebook that while the actor has visited him earlier, this was their first meeting after he took over as Chief Minister. “Although the visit was purely friendly, but interestingly this time we also discussed politics, especially recent developments in Tamil Nadu & South,” he wrote.

