‘My colour is obviously seen over 40 years..definitely it’s not saffron’: Kamal Haasan on joining politics

Versatile actor Kamal Haasan has once again hinted at making his political entry following his meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. “Have been talking to Kerala CM about it, taking advice, will meet more politicians before I make my call,” the 62-year-old actor told reporters.

When asked about his political affiliation, Haasan said, “My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years. I have been working in cinema, definitely it’s not saffron.” The Vishwaroopam actor also stated he didn’t want to lean to any particular side. “I want to be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side,” he said.

.@ikamalhaasan is a longtime friend of the Chief Minister and this was a friendly visit. pic.twitter.com/lMg2DDrqNR — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 1, 2017

Haasan has been vocal in his criticism of the Edappadi Palanisamy-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and has consistently taken to social media to talk about the menace of corruption in the state. His comments came a day after he urged his fans to continue questioning the government. On Thursday, the actor had also called on his fans to be ready to march towards Fort St. George in Chennai, where the Tamil Nadu Assembly is located.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) described Haasan’s meeting with Vijayan as a “friendly visit”.

With ANI inputs

