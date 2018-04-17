Muzaffarpur SSP’s properties searched in disproportionate assets case

SVU and Prohibition Inspector General of Police Ratna Sanjay confirmed seizure of Rs 40,000 in old currency from the SSP’s Muzaffarpur residence. (Representational) SVU and Prohibition Inspector General of Police Ratna Sanjay confirmed seizure of Rs 40,000 in old currency from the SSP’s Muzaffarpur residence. (Representational)

The Bihar Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) Monday searched the official residence of Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The SVU teams searched the SSP’s ancestral house at Saharanpur and the house of his in-laws in UP’s Muzaffarnagar.



Sources said the SVU started looking into alleged disproportionate assets of the SSP soon after Panapur police station incharge Sanjay Gaud committed suicide recently. Gaud’s family had alleged that he was under pressure from senior officers. ens

