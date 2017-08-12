Muzaffarnagar: Youth gets one-year jail term for sexual harassment of minor

Representational Image Representational Image

A local court has sentenced a youth to four-year in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl here two years ago. Additional District Sessions judge Ram Budh Singh, who passed the order yesterday, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Vicky. He was held guilty under POCSO Act for sexual harassment of the 17-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution the girl, who was a student of class 12 at that time, was sexually harassed by Vicky while returning home from her school in khatoli on September 30, 2014.

