Muzaffarnagar: Woman shot dead by husband

A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Shamli district when she refused to go with him to his house, police said.

The incident took place on Monday when the suspect along with two other persons visited his in-laws’ place and asked his wife to come with him, SHO Vijay Kumar said. When the woman refused, the suspect allegedly shot her dead, he said.

The couple had got married two years ago. A case has been registered in the incident, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

