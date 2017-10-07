Woman allegedly gangraped at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar, says accused threatened to kill her child

The woman said the accused dragged her to the fields and raped her. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The woman said the accused dragged her to the fields and raped her. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men at gunpoint in the presence of her husband in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said the men dragged her to a field and raped her. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, the victim also said the accused threatened to kill her child.

“Four men dragged me to a sugarcane farm and raped me. They constantly threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband,” the victim was quoted as saying by ANI. The police said the accused are yet to be identified.

The woman and her husband were returning from a village with their three-month-old child on a motorbike when four men in a car intercepted them near Nirgajni village in the district, Superintendent of Police Ajay Sehdev told PTI. He also said the men pulled her off the bike and dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby where they raped the victim at gunpoint. The police added that the men thrashed her husband.

The accused also threatened the couple against disclosing the incident to anyone.”An FIR has been registered. Medical examination of both the victim and her husband is being conducted. An investigation is underway,” Sehdev said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd