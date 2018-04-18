Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
  • Muzaffarnagar: Woman confined to basement of house, raped for two months

The victim filed a complaint with the police, alleging she was kept at the location for two months and raped by a man and his uncle, according to Station House Officer D K Tyagi.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: April 18, 2018 11:41:31 am
odisha rape, balasore rape, Balasore crime, India news, indian express news The woman somehow managed to escape from the house on February 1
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being confined to the basement of a house in the civil lines area here for around two months, the police said today. The victim filed a complaint with the police, alleging she was kept at the location for two months and raped by a man and his uncle, according to Station House Officer D K Tyagi. The woman somehow managed to escape from the house on February 1, he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and his uncle. One of the accused has been arrested. Police are conducting searches to nab the uncle, who is on the run, the SHO said. The incident comes amid a furor over cases of rapes reported from several parts of the country.

