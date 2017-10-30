Woman attacked as she resists rape bid by four, dies

The body has been sent for post-mortem. (Representational photo) The body has been sent for post-mortem. (Representational photo)

A 23-year-old woman has died allegedly after she was attacked by four people for resisting their attempt to rape her at her house in the Shamli district, police said on Monday. They said the alleged incident took place on Sunday, when the woman was alone at her home in the Bhura village which falls under the Kairana Police Station. According to a complaint lodged by the woman’s brother, the four men entered their house and tried to rape his sister. They attacked her when she resisted, he said in the complaint.

Police said the woman had received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police have registered a case against the four people and investigation is on, according to SHO Dharmender Singh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

