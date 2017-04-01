Muzaffarnagar school incident: Will probe, seek report, act, says government

The residential school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where students were ‘asked to strip’. Source: Gajendra Yadav The residential school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where students were ‘asked to strip’. Source: Gajendra Yadav

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday said the state government will get a detailed probe conducted into reports that the warden of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Muzaffarnagar had made girl students of the residential school strip to check for menstrual blood. He added that the government will seek a report from officials and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said the government has asked Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh to inquire into the matter and also probe other complaints that students of the school might have.

When contacted, Singh said: “Preliminary inquiry has found the allegations, levelled by the girls, are true. Thus, warden Surekha Tomar has been expelled. She was working in the school for the last seven years…” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Renu Singh has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry, he added. “The parents of girls informed us about the incident over phone on March 29. Following this, I rushed to the school and set up a five-member committee to look into allegations,” Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Chandrakesh Yadav said. The committee — comprising two women teachers, two assistant basic shiksha adhikaris and a district coordinator — recorded the statements of girls and the warden and found that the students were stripped on March 26 in the school.

