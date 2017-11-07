Muzaffarnagar riots victim arrested for running illegal arms unit at his home: Police

A victim of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots was arrested on Saturday for allegedly operating an illegal firearm manufacturing unit at his home in Shamli district’s Kandhla area. Police have initiated a detailed investigation in the case.

The accused, identified as Mobeen, had migrated to Shamli after the riots. He has been booked under the Arms Act. Station House Officer (SHO) of Kandhla police station, OP Chowdhary, said, “A police team raided Mobeen’s house at Jannat Colony, where displaced riot victims live, on Saturday.”

The colony got its name after the affected families started living here. It is home to around 150 riot victims, Chowdhary said. Four countrymade pistols, eight half-assembled firearms, 33 iron pipes and other items used to manufacture firmarms were recovered from the premises, the SHO further said.

A native of Lisad village in Muzaffarngar, Mobeen was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The SHO claimed that Mobeen’s uncle Saleem was also involved in the illegal trade, but managed to escape.

“Mobeen told the police that he and his family fled from his ancestral home in Lasad village after riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar. They first took shelter at a relief camp and after few months shifted to Jannat Colony, where he built a house,” the SHO said. A few months ago, Mobeen shifted his family to another house in the same colony and allegedly started the manufacturing unit with Saleem.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Jagdish Sharma said, “We are getting details about those who have purchased the firearms.”

Former village head, Ajeet Singh, said, “Mobeen used to work at a brick kiln before he, along with his wife and children, fled the village after riots. A few months later, he returned to village and sold his ancestral house.” He also claimed that both Mobeen and Saleem had received compensation from the state government as riot victims. The SHO said they would have to verify the same from records.

