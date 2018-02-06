Muzaffarnagar riots: Drop cases against Hindus, BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan, khaps tell CM Yogi Adityanath

Sanjiv Balyan, Union MoS, Agriculture. Sanjiv Balyan, Union MoS, Agriculture.

A delegation of Khap Chaudharis from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, led by BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan, Monday urged CM Yogi Adityanath to withdraw “402 fake cases of arson lodged against Hindus” in connection to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

At a meeting here, the delegation said there is “growing resentment among people” about reports that cases were only being withdrawn against BJP leaders. Alleged fake cases, lodged against the public during the riots, should also be withdrawn, the khap leaders told the CM.

The state had recently sought a report from the Muzaffarnagar administration regarding withdrawal of nine cases pending against Umesh Malik — BJP MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar. These included two Muzaffarnagar riot cases. Malik also attended the meeting on Monday.

While cases of arson were registered against members of both Hindu and Muslim communities during the riots, Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjiv Balyan said they only sought withdrawal of 402 cases against Hindus, who included Jats and members of the other backward classes.

After the meeting, Balyan told The Indian Express: “There should not be any confusion… we did not talk about any murder cases. The concern of Khap Chaudharis from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli was the 402 fake cases of arson against Hindus, including Jats and people from other backward classes, just to get from the government at that time. While compensation has been given and nothing can be done in that regard, at least the fake cases should be withdrawn… that is why our small delegation met the CM today.”

He added that the delegation also demanded withdrawal of nine cases lodged in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, largely against women, for allegedly creating obstacles in arrests.

“The CM assured Khap Chaudharis that legal opinion will be taken,” Balyan said.

The Khap Chaudharis who accompanied Balyan included Naresh Tikait, Chaudhary of Balyan Khap and president of Bhartiya Kisan Union. Tikait said: “Wrong cases against MP and MLAs are being withdrawn. Such cases lodged against the people should also be withdrawn. We met chief minister in this regard. Everyone wants that there should be an inquiry. He said the matter will be probed.”

