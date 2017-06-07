Muzaffarnagar riots: Case against three persons transferred to sessions court

A local court has transferred a case to a sessions court against three persons who were accused of burning a house during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. (Representational Image) A local court has transferred a case to a sessions court against three persons who were accused of burning a house during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. (Representational Image)

A local court has transferred a case to a sessions court against three persons who were accused of burning a house during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jitender Kumar on Tuesday evening asked the accused Monu Balmiki, Raju and Ankit to appear before the sessions court for trial on July 5.

According to prosecutor Gopal Gupta, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the riot cases has filed charge sheet against three accused Monu Balmiki, Raju and Ankit under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.

During the Muzaffarnagar riots, the house of Ikbal was allegedly burnt and his property damaged by the rioters at Lisadh village in the district in 2013.

