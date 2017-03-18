Muzaffarnagar riot victims attacked for objecting to harassment

Communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts had claimed 62 lives. Communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts had claimed 62 lives.

Six Muzaffarnagar riot victims, two of them women, suffered injuries after they objected to the alleged sexual harassment of some girls by a group of youths who pelted stones at them at Palda village in the district.

Police said a complaint has been lodged against a dozen people. Two of them have been identified as Gulab and Naeem, who are currently absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by one Iqbal, the youths were harassing some girls at Palda village where the victims of the riots had been rehabilitated in 2013. When they raised objections to the youths, they were pelted with stones and suffered injuries.

The injured persons, including two women, were shifted to hospital.

