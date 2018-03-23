Muzaffarnagar riot cases: If it is politically motivated, will be withdrawn, says govt

A boy look at a burnt house of a family at Lisad village in Muzaffarnagar district (UP) on September 11, 2013. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) A boy look at a burnt house of a family at Lisad village in Muzaffarnagar district (UP) on September 11, 2013. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

THE UTTAR Pradesh government would consider the withdrawal of cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots if they are found to have been “politically motivated”, state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said on Thursday. The statement comes a day after The Indian Express reported that the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath has initiated a process to withdraw 131 cases linked to the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, including 13 of murder and 11 of attempt to murder.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget Session in the Assembly, Pathak said that as over 62 lakh cases are pending in courts at present, the government is in the process of withdrawing “politically motivated” cases.

On withdrawal of cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots, he said: “…After all, such cases are also registered under IPC and if they are politically motivated, then they would also be considered for withdrawal.”

“There should not be a confusion. We are talking about politically motivated cases and not cases against politicians. We would withdraw cases that are politically motivated but these would not include cases of serious crimes like murder. These would be cases that were lodged just out of political vendetta,” he added.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Pathak said: “Daily, I am getting applications in large numbers about such politically motivated cases… We are working to reduce the unnecessary burden.”

Asked about how many such cases are currently under consideration, he said, “There must be around 2,000 to 4,000 applications of politically motivated cases under process right now… they are part of the around 20,000 cases mentioned by the chief minister in the assembly earlier.”

‘Can’t reveal party involved in Kidnapping’

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak Thursday refused to reveal the identity of the political party, which he had claimed was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Class XI student of La Martiniere Boys’ College in Lucknow. Asked on what basis he had made the allegation, Pathak said: “We have information about links of the accused driver with a political party, but cannot reveal the identity (of the party) till the investigation is completed…”

The boy was kidnapped on his way to school on Monday. He was later rescued from Sitapur and the driver of his father’s SUV, Santosh Kumar Yadav, was arrested. Two days ago, Pathak had alleged in the Assembly that the Opposition was behind the kidnapping of the boy.

