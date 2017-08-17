Muzaffarnagar: NSA against three held under cow slaughter Act

Among the three accused, Bhura alias Israil and Khalil alias Leelu have been in prison since June 26, while Inaam was sent to jail on July 23. Police are yet to file a chargesheet in the case. (File/Representational) Among the three accused, Bhura alias Israil and Khalil alias Leelu have been in prison since June 26, while Inaam was sent to jail on July 23. Police are yet to file a chargesheet in the case. (File/Representational)

THE MUZAFFARNAGAR district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three people arrested in June-July under the UP Cow Slaughter Act and various other charges. The accused are lodged in the district jail.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Janshath police station, Kamal Singh Chauhan, said: “A recommendation was made to District Magistrate (Muzaffarnagar) G S Priyadarshi, requesting to invoke the NSA on the three accused along with a report containing details of the case. The request was accepted and I served the order invoking the NSA against the accused in Muzaffarnagar district jail on August 14.”

Priyadarshi confirmed that the NSA had been invoked against the accused on the police recommendation.

Among the three accused, Bhura alias Israil and Khalil alias Leelu have been in prison since June 26, while Inaam was sent to jail on July 23. Police are yet to file a chargesheet in the case.

According to Chauhan, on the morning of June 24, police received information about the slaughter of a cow at Katka village. A team rushed to the spot, where the accused allegedly fired at them, injuring a constable. The police team, however, managed to nab Bhura and Khalil, residents of the neighbouring Khedi Firozabad village, added Chauhan.

The SHO further said that the team recovered flesh, skin and body parts of a bullock, knives used for slaughtering the animal and a country-made pistol from the spot. A bullock was also found tied with a rope near the spot, he added.

A case was lodged against Bhura, Khalil and others under the UP Cow Slaughter Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Arms Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (common object) of the IPC.

“The flesh seized from the place was not sent for lab tests as the district veterinary officer had visited the spot immediately after the raid. He had confirmed the meat as that of a bullock. Parts of the animal’s body as tail, skins and horns too had confirmed it was a bullock,” said Chauhan.

On July 22, another accused, Inaam, was arrested from his house in the Kakroli area in Muzaffarnagar, the SHO added.

The superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail Arun Saxena said the NSA report has been received by the prison.

In June, DGP Sulkhan Singh had issued directions to take strict action against those involved in cow slaughter, smuggling of cows and their progeny by invoking the NSA and the Gangsters Act against them. The DGP had clarified that the district magistrate and police chief can decide what action needs to be taken after taking into consideration the gravity of the situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App