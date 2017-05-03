Muzaffarnagar: Muslim man donates land for construction of ‘gaushala’

At a time when cases of cow vigilantism are being reported from across the country, a Muslim man has donated two bighas of land for the construction of a gaushala (cow shelter) in Muzaffarnagar. Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said.

Welcoming his step, Goel said Ali has transfered the land to the name of Balaji Dham temple. A number of incidents of cow vigilantism has been reported in the country, including the killing of 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan who beaten to death after being accused of cow smuggling.

