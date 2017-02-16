Muzaffarnagar: Missing man found murdered, five arrested

The body has been sent for postmortem and security has been stepped up in the village to avoid any untoward incident as tension prevailed in the area (Photo for representational purpose) The body has been sent for postmortem and security has been stepped up in the village to avoid any untoward incident as tension prevailed in the area (Photo for representational purpose)

Five persons including a woman were arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old man who went missing on February 12 at Budhana town in the district, police said on Thursday. Salman’s body was found last evening by the police after they interrogated Monika who along with four others committed the crime, SP Vinit Bhatnagar said. He said that Monika was in a relationship with Salman but it went sour after he started blackmailing her with a obscene video of her which he had filmed.

Following this, the woman along with her accomplices — Sabhi, Monu, Arun and Bittu hatched a conspiracy and killed Salman by slitting his throat, Bhatnagar said.

A case was registered after Salman went missing and during the investigation police took Monika into custody after which she confessed the crime and revealed the details, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and security has been stepped up in the village to avoid any untoward incident as tension prevailed in the area, the SP said.