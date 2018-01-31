Latest News
  • Muzaffarnagar: Man kills father-in-law

Muzaffarnagar: Man kills father-in-law

Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday. Islam had tried to stop Alam from beating his wife, the police said

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: January 31, 2018 11:55 am
Muzaffarnagar father-in-law killed, Muzaffarnagar killng, Muzaffarnagar murder, Muzaffarnagar, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday (Google Maps)
Top News

A man allegedly killed his father-in-law when the latter tried to stop him from beating his wife in a village in the district, police said Wednesday. Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday. Islam had tried to stop Alam from beating his wife, the police said. The woman has been admitted to a hospital. Alam has been absconding after the incident, Circle Officer S K S Pratap Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 31: Latest News