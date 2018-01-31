Muzaffarnagar: Man kills father-in-law

Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday (Google Maps) Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday (Google Maps)

A man allegedly killed his father-in-law when the latter tried to stop him from beating his wife in a village in the district, police said Wednesday. Islam, 60, was beaten to death by son-in-law Sahibey Alam in Chudyali village yesterday. Islam had tried to stop Alam from beating his wife, the police said. The woman has been admitted to a hospital. Alam has been absconding after the incident, Circle Officer S K S Pratap Singh said.

