Muzaffarnagar: Holding her infant at knifepoint, four ‘rape’ 26-year-old

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons as they held her infant son at knifepoint in Bhopa area of Muzaffarnagar district on Friday afternoon. The woman alleged that she was returning home on a motorcycle with her husband and their two-and-a-half-month-old child when the incident occurred. She claimed that the accused thrashed her husband and held the infant at knifepoint before taking turns to rape her.

Bhopa police Circle Officer Mohammad Rizwan, however, said the medical examination report of the victim stated that “there is no sign of use of force or any external injury on the body parts” of the victim. “The report, however, added that sexual assault could not be ruled out. A vaginal swab of the victim has been sent to the laboratory to get a confirmed report,” he added.

Four unidentified persons have been booked on charges of gangrape and assault on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the husband. Bhopa police station officer (SO) Vijay Singh said that on Friday afternoon, they were informed about a family being attacked near Nirgajani village. “The woman’s husband told the police that he, along with his wife and child, had gone to a nearby village to get medicines. On their way back, a car stopped in front of their motorcycle near the thickets of Nirgajani. Two persons got down and started beating him up. Two others held a knife at the child’s neck and took his wife to the thickets to rape her. They later left,” he said.

He added that one of the passers-by informed the police when the husband raised an alarm. “There were injury marks on the man’s body,” the SO said.

