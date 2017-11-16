Farmer killed inside his house in Uttar Pradesh

The villagers are protesting the murder and are demanding the arrest of the accused. (Representational image) The villagers are protesting the murder and are demanding the arrest of the accused. (Representational image)

A 55-year-old farmer was strangled inside his house in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday. Three unidentified men entered Satpal’s house last night in Chadhawa village, said Circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari. The police said they injected his wife with a substance which made her lose her conscious. The body was sent for post-mortem, Tiwari said.

A case was registered against three unidentified men and the probe is on, he said.

The villagers are protesting the murder and are demanding the arrest of the accused.

