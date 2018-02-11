  • Associate Sponsor
Muzaffarnagar: Debt-ridden man kills himself

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Vahelna village, was worried over the burgeoning debt and he was threatened by a few people over the matter, his wife said. He killed himself yesterday

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: February 11, 2018 10:31 am
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his home in Muzaffarnagar district, owing to heavy debts, police said Sunday. Suresh Kumar, a resident of Vahelna village, was worried over the burgeoning debt and he was threatened by a few people over the matter, his wife said. He killed himself yesterday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

  1. Sabir Hasan
    Feb 11, 2018 at 11:13 am
    Sabke achhe din
