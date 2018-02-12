Muzaffarnagar: Dalit man who threatened to convert to Islam attempts suicide

The man alleged that this land has been illegally occupied by some influential people and authorities have failed to act on his repeated appeals for justice. The man alleged that this land has been illegally occupied by some influential people and authorities have failed to act on his repeated appeals for justice.

A Dalit man has been booked for allegedly attempting suicide by jumping before a train, days after he threatened to convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people.

The incident happened on Sunday when Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Kakda village, was being taken into preventive custody by Muzaffarnagar police. He was previously booked under Section 107/151 of the CrPC for breach of peace and creating public disorder.

On February 10, Kumar and other members of the Dalit community staged a protest outside the magistrate’s office demanding justice. He alleged that his land has been illegally occupied by some influential people, police said. City magistrate Vaibhav Mishra said a case is pending before a court in connection with the land.

Kumar also handed over a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he said he would convert to Islam if authorities failed to act on his plea. He alleged that the local police did not take action in the case despite his repeated appeals.

