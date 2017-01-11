Muzaffarnagar: 87 history-sheeters missing in Shamli district

87 of the 703 history-sheeters in Shamli district are untracebale, officials said on Wednesday 87 of the 703 history-sheeters in Shamli district are untracebale, officials said on Wednesday

Police have found 87 of the 703 history-sheeters in Shamli district untraceable as it launched a crackdown on anti-social elements ahead of Legislative Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. According to the records, 703 people are registered as history-sheeters at various police stations in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said.

With the Election Commission recently announcing poll dates for the state, police launched a crackdown on anti-social elements and found that 87 history-sheeters were not traceable while 50 others were reported dead, Jha said. Assembly elections in UP will be held in seven phases. Shamli district constitutes the 73 assembly constituencies which will go to polls during phase-I of polls on February 11. The election results will be out on March 11.