Muzaffarnagar: 85-year-old raped, killed, say police

A 85-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death after being raped in a village here, police said today. Her body with stab injuries was found in a field. A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and the body has been sent for postmortem, Circle Officer AKS Pratap said.

Police said that it seems the woman was first raped and then killed. The postmortem report is awaited, they said. Furious villagers had blocked a road and had refused to handover the body to the police. Security has been beefed-up in the area, the officer said.

