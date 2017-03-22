Uttar Pradesh: Three mutton shops allegedly set on fire in Hathras

Three mutton shops were allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on last Tuesday night, news channel NDTV reported. The perpetrators behind the act are yet to be identified. However, locals hinted that it could be the work of anti-social elements in the areas to create friction between two communities. The fire was first noticed around 2 am on Tuesday. Visuals from the site showed the smouldering remains of the shops.

NDTV reported that some sections in the opposition feel that the BJP government’s promise to shutdown illegal slaughterhouses in the state is leading to such incidents. It also said that it was not first time such incident has been reported in the area. On Monday, at least two illegal slaughterhouses were shutdown by the local administration in Allahabad. The Ghaziabad administration swung into action on Tuesday and closed down an illegal slaughterhouses and four meat shops in the district.

More details awaited.

