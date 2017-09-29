Deaths due to encephalitis occurring since 40 years, why hue and cry now? asks Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked why there is an outcry over deaths due to encephalitis only now when it’s been occurring for the past 40 years. The chief minister’s remarks come nearly a month after over 60 children lost their lives in state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. Speaking to news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath questioned the criticism of his government over the issue. “It has been established that deaths in Gorakhpur hospital were not due to lack of oxygen. Deaths due to encephalitis have been occurring since past 40 years. Why is there hue and cry now?” Adityanath asked.

The BJP leader went on to say that his government has taken steps to prevent further deaths in the future. “92 lakh children were vaccinated in May. We have started paediatric ICUs in 20 districts of the state. We have also provided medical facilities in hospitals to curb encephalitis,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the mounting criticism of Central government’s handling of the economy, Adityanath said India is currently the fastest growing economy. “Steps taken by Centre on economic front have been appreciated by nation and world alike. India is the fastest growing economy today,” he said. He went on to praise the demonetisation move and said it would not have been successful without the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the pending issue of Ram Mandir, the chief minister said that people must wait for the court’s verdict on the matter. “People want construction of Ram Temple but matter is sub-judice. We must wait for verdict. However we cannot overlook the significance of Ayodhya Temple,” he told ANI.

