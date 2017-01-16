Must understand depth of Article 370, urges J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti also said that the state government would pay compensation to the victims of the recent Kashmir unrest. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti also said that the state government would pay compensation to the victims of the recent Kashmir unrest.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said people must understand the intricacies of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that grants special autonomous status to the state. “Must understand depth of Article 370, it isn’t only about special status of J&K but about securing culture and brotherhood,” she said.

While speaking in the J&K Assembly, Mehbooba also stressed that “everyone” could settle in the Valley. “Everyone, be it Pandits or Muslims, can settle in Jammu. When it comes to Kashmir it’s said influx of people will change demography.”

The Valley has recently recovered from the cycle of unrest that began with the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8. Over 80 people were dead and over 2,000 were injured in the clashes that followed after the militant’s death. On Monday, Mehbooba assured that the victims would be compensated. “We will give compensation to those who lost their eyesight in Kashmir unrest and to victims of Amaranth row in Jammu,” the chief minister said. She also assured that the state government would take responsibility in rehabilitation of those affected in the unrest. “The government will be responsible for education and rehabilitation of those affected by Kashmir unrest,” she said.

As soon as the House met on Monday, the opposition members led by National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar demanded the government must clear whether it will grant compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the last year’s five month long unrest in the Valley.

“Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had made this announcement, of providing compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the people killed in the unrest but BJP, which is part of the coalition, is objecting to it,” Sagar said.

PDP’s coalition partner, BJP, in its executive meeting held on Sunday had passed a resolution that it would oppose any move of the state government which “encourage the anti-national elements and demoralize the nationalistic forces”.

