Must reject dangerous binary between freedom and development: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh during the Prof. S B Rangnekar Memorial Lecture at Law Auditorium in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, April 11. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh during the Prof. S B Rangnekar Memorial Lecture at Law Auditorium in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, April 11. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Written by Oindrila Mukherjee

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said people must reject the “dangerous and false binary of choosing between freedom and development”, which he said was now surfacing in Indian political discourse. He was speaking at his alma mater Punjab University. “A dangerous and false binary is now surfacing in Indian political discourse, which must be firmly rejected. It is that we have to choose between freedom and development,” said Singh.

Singh was speaking at the first Dr SB Rangnekar Memorial Oration at the Economics department where he had studied. The subject of his oration was “The seventieth anniversary of our Independence: Strengthening the role of democracy”.

“Atrocities against minorities and Dalits are increasing. If unchecked, these tendencies can only harm our democracy. As a people, we must strongly reject divisive policies and politics,” he said.

