Muslims who work for BJP will be beaten up: Barkati

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati on Tuesday said Muslims who join or work for RSS and BJP will be ousted from the Muslim community, and will be beaten up. Asked whether he was issuing a fatwa, Barkati said it was just a warning.

Barkati also said those who chant “Jai Sri Ram” outside mosques are “hijras (eunuch)”.

“Those who chant Jai Sri Ram outside Mosques are hijras. It is the work of hijras. I do not know how long Muslims will keep quiet,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of creating trouble in the state ahead of Shab-e-Barat, Barkati said: “If any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP, then we will punish them. We will severely beat them up…”

