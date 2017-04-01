Muslims should return Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to Hindus, says VHP

The Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

The slogan of “Mandir wahin banayenge” echoed once again, but in Mumbai. At a press conference on Friday evening, VHP office-bearers said Muslims must voluntarily return the “Ram Janmabhoomi” site in Ayodhya to Hindus. Citing the observations of the Allahabad High Court and quoting various orders, the VHP claimed it was very clear that the place was the birthplace of Lord Ram and was of religious importance to the Hindu community.

Taking a firm stand, VHP’s Dr Surrendra Jain said, “The Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi is as important for Hindus as Mecca and Madina are for Muslims. Considering this, Muslims must voluntarily return the land to the Hindu community. The government of India too must keep up with its promise, and clear the 70-acre land and hand it over to Hindu community for Ram Mandir,” Jain said.

Jain also appealed that a law should be enacted in Parliament for Ram Mandir on the lines of the Somnath temple.

Jain added that the Archeological Survey of India too was of the view that the masjid was built after demolishing a structure. “Everybody knows it was the Lord Ram temple and thus belongs to the Hindu community,” he said.

Jain said, “Though the temple was demolished, the Hindu community still worships at that place. The Ayodhya controversy is not the issue of temple and mosque but it is the struggle to get back our Ram Janmabhoomi. It is the right of the Hindu community.”

