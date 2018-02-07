  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Muslims should not stay in India: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Muslims should not stay in India: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

"Muslims should not stay in India. They have divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what's the need of them staying here (in India)?" said Vinay Katiyar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 11:38 am
Muslims should not stay in India: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar BJP’s senior leader Vinay Katiyar
Top News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday stirred another controversy after he said that Muslims should not stay in India as the ‘community divided the country on the basis of population’.

Speaking to ANI, Katiyar said, “Muslims should not stay in India. They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here (in India)? They have been given lands. (They) should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.”

The BJP MP also said that there should be a bill to punish those who do not respect Vande Matram. “There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag… those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished,” Katiyar said.

Katiyar’s remarks came after AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi demanded that there should be a law against those who call an Indian Muslim ‘a Pakistani’. Speaking to the media on Tuesday outside the parliament, Owaisi urged the government to introduce a law to this effect and suggested a punishment with three-year jail term to any person who says this, reported ANI.

Two days ago, Katiyar had said that the Taj Mahal in Agra will soon become “Tej Mandir”. When asked about the ‘Taj Mahostav’ being held in Agra, the MP told ANI, “Call it Taj Mahotsav or Tej Mahotsav both are the same things. There is not much difference between Taj and Tej. Our Tej Mandir has been turned into a cremation ground by Aurangzeb.Taj Mahal will be converted into Tej Mandir soon.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. F
    Facts can't be digested
    Feb 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm
    Muslims are under attack in every bit of their life still this bugs want to break this country, People like vinay were responsible for the par ion and they still want to divide our country time to throw this D O G S out of power to protect our country.
    (6)(0)
    Reply
    1. G
      guest
      Feb 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm
      i won't say muslims are bad or traitors, they are as good or patriotic as any other indians. but there must be inherent problem with islam which has victimized every minority population in any place where muslims are in near majority. this creates panic among other communities and the issue must be debated openly with full freedom of speech rather than brushed aside as hate speech.
      (2)(9)
      Reply
      1. St. Anthony
        Feb 7, 2018 at 1:02 pm
        DONATE YOUR K1DDNEY FOR M0NEY WITH THE SUM OF $450,000,00,ALL D0NORS ARE TO REPLY VIA EMAIL ONLY Email: Stanthony196 (AT)G-mail con WhatsApp 393298228500
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. F
          Facts can't be digested
          Feb 7, 2018 at 1:02 pm
          Indians are Indians, a mere religion or one's belief doesn't make one less Indian, but this B A S T A R D S has no clue about that and still do politics over religion, I petty all Modi supporters for not realizing his and his party men reality.
          (19)(0)
          Reply
          1. St. Anthony
            Feb 7, 2018 at 1:01 pm
            DONATE YOUR K1DDNEY FOR M0NEY WITH THE SUM OF $450,000,00,ALL D0NORS ARE TO REPLY VIA EMAIL ONLY Email: Stanthony196 (AT)G-mail con WhatsApp 393298228500
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. F
              Facts can't be digested
              Feb 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm
              Take this B A S T A R D S all sick organs.
              (9)(0)
              Reply
            2. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News

            Adda

            Feb 07: Latest News